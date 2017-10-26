This article first appeared on NBC's BETTER.

Clutter affects all of us, in one way or another. The term refers to accumulated physical items that interfere with your daily life but provide no inherent value. These items are usually innocuous, providing no immediately visible negative effect, so people tend to keep them around, rather than disposing of them. They might exist in the form of clothes in your closet, papers on your desk or books on your shelf—and they could have a negative effect on your focus and wellbeing.

Decluttering, the art of removing these unnecessary interfering items, has become something of a lifestyle trend (especially among millennials), though it’s always existed in the form of “spring cleaning” and similar initiatives. However, decluttering should be more than just a fad, as there are empirical benefits to decluttering—in both personal and professional environments.

The Big Benefits of Going Clutter-Free

So, what should you hope to improve by decluttering in your personal or professional life?