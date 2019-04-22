Get the Know Your Value newsletter.

April 22, 2019, 11:33 PM UTC By Halley Bondy

At 27,500 feet above sea level and only six hours away from Mount Everest’s formidable summit, Georgina Miranda was getting a familiar feeling. She suddenly had trouble breathing through her oxygen mask. Her heart rate increased. Hypoxia, or the potentially fatal deprivation of oxygen in the tissues, was setting in.

Two years earlier, in 2011, Miranda developed hypoxia on Mount Everest at almost the exact same altitude. Back then, she disappointingly had no choice but to turn around and descend. This time, she wasn’t going to let that happen.

The Los Angeles-based mountaineer ended up conquering the hypoxia and reached the summit, not by maneuvering her oxygen tank or by eating a super special power bar, but by practicing mindfulness.

By learning to get in touch with her breath, she later went on to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Ebrus, Mount Kosciusko and almost every top peak across all seven continents.

Mindfulness has helped Georgina Miranda climb up some of the world's tallest peaks. Courtesy of Georgina Miranda.

“I know that if I hadn't had my mindfulness practice, I wouldn’t have made it,” Miranda, 38, said. “I was able to reconnect with my breath, and able to get fully present in my body. It’s about reclaiming and controlling your breath — and really connecting with your true self.”

When she’s not busy mountaineering, Miranda runs the business She Ventures, which offers coaching to women on business development, career and life. She Ventures also trains bosses on gender equity and conscious leadership. Mindfulness is a huge part of the curriculum.

“Mindfulness has brought the biggest amount of transformation to my life personally, and it’s now something that I want to share with other people,” she said.

Interested in mindfulness but don’t know where to start? Here are some of important takeaways from Miranda:

1. It’s not what you think.

Mindfulness is all about pressing pause from gnawing thoughts about the past, the future, or anything anxiety provoking. But you can’t just switch off your brain.

“There’s a misconception that mindfulness is all about ‘Stop thinking! Stop thinking!’ You can’t do that,” said Miranda. “It's letting thoughts come and go without judging them.”

2. Women can use it to drop the guilt.

Miranda says mindfulness has many applications for women specifically.

“Women feel guilty for self-care, and moms feel guilty with kids,” she said. “Mediation is a really powerful tool to connect to your inner power. You need to take care of yourself ... You’re no use to anybody if you're running on fumes. If you want to be the best leader, to break through all the glass ceilings out there, if you want to connect to your highest potential, then mindfulness is a tool to do that.”

3. Get less annoyed at your co-workers.

Part of mindfulness is being less reactive, which will give you a better sense of calm in the workplace.

“You don’t have to react to your co-workers right away,” she said. “Take a few seconds, then respond. This small change has really affected people in my workshops.”

4. Science loves it.

Science has also backed up many of Miranda’s claims. For example, one study demonstrated that after eight weeks, people who meditated for 15 minutes a day had lowered their heart rates. Other studies have also shown that meditation might play a role in getting better sleep, and in lessening anxiety and depression symptoms.

Georgina Miranda of She Ventures. A.K. Sandhu

5. You can do it anytime, anywhere, for as long as you want.

There are many ways to practice mindfulness, according to Miranda, including yoga and meditation. Ideally, you can take about 20 minutes a day to sit silently, focus on your breath and let other thoughts pass through your mind unattended. That said, you can practice mindfulness on a train, in a meeting, or anywhere (if you’re more advanced).

“There’s so much power if you take just 30 seconds to just breathe and focus on your breath,” she said. “Even just that much can actually shift everything mentally, energetically. Thirty seconds is at a bare minimum.”

Here’s a free lesson in mindfulness for beginners from Miranda:

● Find a quiet space to sit (you can sit in a chair if you like) with a straight spine; let your arms rest comfortably beside you

● Close your eyes gently

● Start to focus on your breath

● Notice how your belly expands out as you breathe in and how it comes closer to your body as you breathe out

● Maybe place your hand on your stomach to connect better with your body and breath

● Breathe at your own rhythm

● If thoughts are still cluttering your mind, let them pass by with no judgement

● As best as you can focus on your breath and this beautiful moment

● Go through 5-10 breath cycles

● When you are ready, open your eyes