Women in charge: NBCUniversal's Val Boreland

If anyone knows the ins and outs of cable television, it’s Val Boreland.

Prior to becoming the executive vice president of content strategy and acquisitions at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Boreland held high-level positions at Lifetime Television, Comedy Central and music television network REVOLT.

Now, she oversees the buying and curating of content across NBCU’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, including on NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, USA Network and more.

So, if you love “Yellowstone,” The Office” and the Harry Potter movies, you can thank Boreland, who secured the rights to these properties.

Boreland recently chatted with Know Your Value founder and “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski about her start in television, changing jobs, how to find confidence, her best advice for young women and more.

Below is their conversation, which has been edited for brevity and clarity:

Mika Brzezinski: What do the words "know your value" mean to you?

Val Boreland: This answer might be a reflection of the time we're in, but [it’s about] taking a moment to reflect and get out of the day-to-day, taking in everything that you are, what you have accomplished and are accomplishing, because it is so much.

Often, we don't appreciate that because we're so consumed with the day-to-day, and we don't take a step back to say, "Oh wow, I am a superwoman." Life can seem so overwhelming hour by hour, but then when you step back, you're like, "Oh wow, I actually fed my kid, got them to school, had an important business meeting, sent in a kindergarten application and cooked dinner.” It’s all the things that we do that seem like everyday duties, because it's what we have to do. But the fact that we get them all done is really an accomplishment.

Brzezinski: Is TV the industry you've always wanted to work in?

Boreland: This is such a funny question because I’ve been asked this before, and I always start out by saying TV was my babysitter. And then, I always feel so bad because my parents cringe every time they read that in an article somewhere, and it makes them look like they were awful parents. But it turned into a wonderful career!

I was obsessed with television as a child. I used to go through the TV Guide that came in the mail and highlight all the shows that I was going to watch on the daily grid. I would highlight it with an actual highlighter, and it was just something that was thrilling to me.

It’s funny that I ended up being the person who actually programmed television networks and created those grids for people to watch. So, I think that I was actually destined to do what I do. But I just didn't know that as a child or even a young adult …

Brzezinski: You once said, "I took the job and convinced them I could do it. But then I had to convince myself." And that to me is the Know Your Value experience. It's like men don't have to do that second part. And even if it's something they've never done before, they're like, “I can do better than whoever's in there, just move over.” Tell me more about what you said.

Boreland: There was fear there, but the fear came after I got the job. I didn't go in with fear. I had the fear after.

I had been at Comedy Central for a little over eight years. And this opportunity had come up at Revolt, which was a startup company. They were starting a television network, which I had never done. I had only been in established networks before. And they asked me to come on board. And I was in this situation, which I had never been in before, where they said, "what would it take for you to come over?" That’s a dream opportunity, right? Everyone wants to be in that situation.

…I asked for everything I wanted, and it was more than anything I could ever wish for. And they said “OK.” And I was like, "Oh, did I go too far?"

Brzezinski: By the way, a question a man ever asks.

Boreland: Ever! They don't even contemplate that. And then I started saying, "Oh, what if I can't do this?"

And I remember talking to a couple of my colleagues, because there were areas that I was asked to oversee. And even though I had a lot of experience working in these areas, I never ran them. And I went to my colleagues who had run those departments, who I worked very closely with, and asked, "Do you think I can do it?" And they were like, "What are you talking about? You've worked with us for so long. You can do it. And by the way, if you ever have a question about anything, you pick up the phone and you call me and I will help you."

The minute I heard those words, it was like a relief. I was like, not only is she right that I can do this, but I have such good relationships with people, friends and colleagues, that I can call and they can help me out if I'm ever in a jam. It was probably the rare occasion that I had to call them. But just knowing that I could, gave me confidence.

Brzezinski: What advice do you give to young women? What do you find yourself saying the most?

Boreland: One of the most important pieces of advice I give, especially to young people and especially the women, is always take a seat at the table … When I was young, I was scared to take a seat, like literally take a seat at the table.

This is even hard to remember because we haven’t been in our office so long. But when you're in that conference room, and you've been invited to join a meeting, and you kind of sit on the sidelines because you think “I don't think anyone wants to hear my opinions. So I'll just go keep quiet.” [Remind yourself:] No, you were invited to this meeting. If there is an empty seat at that table, or even if you're one of the first people at that table, take a seat.

And if you're given an opportunity to share an opinion, you share your opinion.

There’s another piece of advice I give, and as I get older, I'm even worse at this. Remember names.

And don't miss out on opportunities. That goes back to a little bit about fear … An example I use is if you're in an elevator, let's say with, [a boss like Comcast CEO] Brian Roberts or [NBCUniversal CEO] Jeff Shell, and you're freaking out because you’re thinking, "should I say something? Should I not say something?” Just say "Hello, I work in the blank department. I'm so happy to be working as part of this company, nice to meet you."

And you never know, they may remember you one day … They're normal people. Don't miss opportunities to expand your community of people…

Another simple [piece of advice] I say that is so easy to forget is to smile Sometimes young people get so caught up in being nervous, they forget the smile and they forget that people are giving off an energy. People are seeing them and they're like, "what's up with that intern?" Or "Why do they always look so mean or grumpy?" It's an easy way to look happy…

Brzezinski: I agree. You don't need to smile ear to ear. It’s about being open to connect. If you're making eye contact with people and your posture is open and you look happy, you have a slight smile., that person is more likely to say hi to you. It’s a whole tone and tenor of being present.