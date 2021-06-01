Women over 50: Our time is now

Women in their 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond are unstoppable. Just look at Vice President Kamala Harris.

I’m thrilled to announce today that in partnership with Forbes and Know Your Value, Harris is kicking off our inaugural list, highlighting 50 incredible women over 50 who are shattering age and gender norms.

Yes, Harris has made history as the first woman and woman of color selected as vice president. But perhaps more importantly, she's utterly committed to making sure she’s not the last.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the graduation and commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., on May 28, 2021. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Harris, 56, is an incredible leader and skillful politician, one who is inspiring to so many young girls. She drives home the message that women have a long runway to live out their dreams, have success and change the world for the better.

The vice president is only one of many diverse women over the age of 50 we’ll highlight — the full list will be released on Wednesday — who have achieved significant success later in life, often by overcoming formidable odds or barriers. They’re women who work in science, sports, finance, politics and more. And they are all women who want to help other women — they want to make sure there is room for everyone at the top, proving once again that we have strength in numbers.

They are also proof that women over 50 have entered a new phase of power, impact and financial independence.

I’m so excited to share exclusive interviews with several women who made the list — out of 12,000 submissions — in the weeks ahead.

First Lady Jill Biden actually declined to be on the list because she wanted to make a place on it for another one of her fellow women. Biden, 69, is the most prominent political spouse to continue her own professional career as a community college professor. In my book, that makes her the embodiment of a woman who truly knows her value.

There’s a big takeaway from this list for women who are in their 50s and beyond: You have extraordinary value. You have skills. You are being counted. You are NOT a second thought.

The dynamic of our society has changed and there’s a shifting attitude toward this age group. These women are not only accepted in their positions, they’re respected and effective in what they do.

When I was in my 20s and 30s, I thought my career would be over by the time I hit 40. And at the age of 54, I can proudly say we have arrived, are just getting started and are not going anywhere. We are truly unstoppable.