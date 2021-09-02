‘Be a co-conspirator’: How white women can move beyond allyship to actually support Black women

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
‘Be a co-conspirator’: How white women can move beyond allyship to actually support Black women06:52
Ella Bell Smith and Stella Nkomo, the authors of “Our Separate Ways: Black and White Women and the Struggle for Professional Identity,” join Mika Brzezinski to discuss why they updated their original book, published 20 years ago. They encourage white women become ‘co-conspirators’ with their Black counterparts to achieve gender and racial equity in the corporate world.Sept. 2, 2021