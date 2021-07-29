IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
At least 61 restrictive voting bills are moving through 18 state legislatures. See how they might impact women voters.06:52
Dr. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto with the LBJ School of Public Policy at the University of Texas joins Equal Value co-hosts Lauren Leader and Daniela Pierre-Bravo to discuss a restrictive Texas voting law that would limit options for women and communities of color. They also focus on how local women lawmakers, activists and citizens are fighting back.July 29, 2021