Instagram makes 1 in 3 teen girls feel worse about their bodies: WSJ investigation

Instagram makes 1 in 3 teen girls feel worse about their bodies: WSJ investigation06:56
Child psychologist Dr. Blaise Aguirre joins “Morning Joe” co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough to discuss the psychological impact of social media – especially Instagram – on teen girls. This follows an alarming report from the Wall Street Journal, which obtained Facebook documents acknowledging the mental-health issue.Sept. 16, 2021