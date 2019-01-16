know your value

Janine Driver on her Know Your Value moment

02:09

Author and body language expert, Janine Driver, recounts to Know Your Value’s Daniela Pierre-Bravo how she found resilience after being body-shamed. “I will never let anyone have that kind of power over me again,” she said of the experience.Jan. 16, 2019

  • Janine Driver on her Know Your Value moment

    02:09

  • Mika welcomes Fmr. Sen. Claire McCaskill to Know Your Value

    04:26

  • Current, confident, connected: ReBoot Accel’s Diane Flynn on relaunching your career

    08:23

  • Sen. Kamala Harris on her Know Your Value moment

    06:41

  • Mira Sorvino on talking to our children about sexual harassment

    06:42

  • Closing the deal: How to negotiate and get promoted

    04:21