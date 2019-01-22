know your value

Mika: Early pace for Democratic presidential nomination being set by women

01:49

Since Sen. Kamala Harris and other female lawmakers have entered the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, Mika says this unprecedented move could change the direction of the country and show young women what it means to know their value.Jan. 22, 2019

