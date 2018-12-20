know your value

Sen. Kamala Harris on her Know Your Value moment

06:41

The California lawmaker shares her Know Your Value moment with millennial contributor Daniela Pierre-Bravo and explains why it’s critical for more women to become politically active.Dec. 20, 2018

  • Sen. Kamala Harris on her Know Your Value moment

    06:41

  • Mira Sorvino on talking to our children about sexual harassment

    06:42

  • Closing the deal: How to negotiate and get promoted

    04:21

  • ‘Confidence Code’ author Katty Kay: Be comfortable with being uncomfortable

    04:14

  • Elizabeth Vargas on overcoming anxiety and addiction

    09:49

  • Elizabeth Vargas on reclaiming her value

    05:42