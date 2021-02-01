IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Latest Stories
Mario Tama / Getty Images
Coronavirus
California is first state to pass 50,000 Covid deaths
Ad Council
Health news
'It's up to you': Sweeping ad campaign will encourage vaccinations
Fayez Nureldine / AFP - Getty Images file
News
New public report to blame Saudi crown prince for 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi
Steve Helber / AP file
U.S. news
At least 160 Confederate symbols came down in 2020, SPLC says
Bill O'Leary / Pool via Getty Images file
Coronavirus
Sister of Washington, D.C., mayor dies of Covid complications
via WTLV
U.S. news
Doorbell video captures moment good Samaritan returns lost wallet in Florida
Courtesy John Burris
U.S. news
California Navy vet died after police knelt on neck amid mental health crisis, family says
Mike Blake / Reuters file
Immigration
Lawyers find parents of 105 separated migrant children in past month
Gerry Broome / AP file
Coronavirus
Have a case of Covid variant? No one is going to tell you
KNBC
Asian America
LAPD investigating Koreatown assault on Air Force vet as possible hate crime
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
Politics News
'Pervasive harassment': Former Cuomo adviser says governor 'kissed me on the lips'
Samuel Corum / Getty Images file
Congress
Proposal for 9/11-style commission to probe Capitol attack mired in partisanship
Samuel Corum / Getty Images
Coronavirus
Over 150 top business executives urge Congress to back Biden recovery bill
Mary Altaffer / AP
Coronavirus
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine works well in big 'real world' test
Dominique Charriau / WireImage file
Culture Matters
America Ferrera will direct Netflix's 'I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter'
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP - Getty Images
Coronavirus
Officials investigate box of Covid-19 vaccines found on a Puerto Rico street
Mario Tama / Getty Images
Immigration
New shelter can hold only 10 percent of child migrants in U.S. custody. Advocates don't want Biden to build more.
Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images file
Politics News
Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy 'seriously considering' Senate bid against Rubio in 2022
Telemundo Atlanta
Latino
'We just want to know what happened': Families sue over deadly leak at Georgia plant
WNBC
U.S. news
NYC man indicted in seven attacks targeting 'light-skinned women,' prosecutors say
Kamil Krzaczynsky / Reuters
Science News
Moderna set to test new booster shot that targets South African variant
Graeme Jennings / AFP - Getty Images
Congress
Manchin will support Deb Haaland for Interior secretary, boosting her chances
David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
U.S. news
Biden expected to diversify USPS board, cement Democrats' oversight with appointments
Sam Greenwood / Getty Images file
U.S. news
Tiger Woods' injuries make another comeback a long shot
Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
U.S. news
Tiger Woods unlikely to face charges in rollover crash, L.A. County sheriff says
M. Spencer Green / AP file
U.S. news
Illinois becomes first state to end cash bail
Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images file
Coronavirus
NIH launches research on Covid long-haulers
Mohamed Azakir / Reuters file
World
Three jailed for helping ex-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn escape to Lebanon
Alice S. Hall / NBCU Photo Bank
Latino
Settlement reached in 'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez wrongful death lawsuit
Google maps
U.S. news
OnlyFans model says Catholic school expelled her children over her racy photos
Amy Yee
Asian America
Asian American food pantries address hidden hunger
DNY59 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Work from Home
Expert shopping: Standing desks
Tom Brenner / Reuters
National Security
Biden's CIA pick tells Senate confronting China will be his top priority
Kevin Lamarque / Reuters file
White House
Biden admin sending 25M masks to community centers, food pantries in bid to help the poor
Roger Kisby / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
Coronavirus
Here are the states with the best — and worst — vaccination track records
Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
Congress
McCarthy, Cheney clash over whether Trump should speak at CPAC
David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images
Consumer
Covid vaccine set to trigger fastest retail sales growth in over two decades
Eduardo Toro / EyeEm/Getty Images
Tech & Gadgets
Expert shopping: Gaming monitors
U.S. news
Oklahoma man released early from prison accused in three deaths
Courtesy Carlos De La Fuente
Latino
A Ted Cruz piñata brings smiles —and sales — to a Texas party store owner
Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb
Culture Matters
Angel Manuel Soto to direct 'Blue Beetle,' DC Films' first Latino superhero movie
MSCHF
Tech News
Armed and dangerous? Online art project takes aim at militarization of robotics
Jake May / The Flint Journal via AP
U.S. news
Two charged with threatening Michigan officials over 2020 election results
Mario Anzuoni / Reuters
U.S. news
Tiger Woods didn't realize severity of his injuries after rollover crash, deputy says
Pat Eaton-Robb / AP file
OUT Politics and Policy
Biden administration withdraws from transgender athlete case
Richard Chance / for NBC News
NBCBLK Disruptors
How this WNBA star is shattering glass ceilings both on and off the court
Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images file
Coronavirus
J&J vaccine deemed safe and effective in documents released by FDA
Jonathan Ernst / Reuters file
Meet the Press
Democrats' biggest gains from 2008-2020 came in these Georgia counties
Peter Dazeley / Getty Images file
World
$4 a day for housework: Man ordered to pay ex-wife in landmark Chinese divorce ruling
United Nations TV / AFP - Getty Images
World
Biden admin echoes Trump's criticism as it seeks return to human rights body he left
Nipah Dennis / AFP - Getty Images
Coronavirus
Ghana becomes the world's first nation to receive COVAX vaccines