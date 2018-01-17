Choose NBC Left Field's next story

Get the Leftfield newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

NBC Left Field wants to make a short film about one of your friends. We're on the hunt for stories in the U.S. that truly speak to issues the country is dealing with in 2018, and we need your help in finding those stories. Welcome to Tag, a new series where you take control to tell us what we should film this year. Leave a comment on our YouTube page, on your favorite social media platform using #TagNBCLF, or message us at TagNBCLF@nbcuni.com. Tag a friend, neighbor, or anyone who should be featured in a short film.

Write three sentences (and only three) about why their story needs to be heard and we'll come meet them in person.