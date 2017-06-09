You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
You'll be up to date with all our NBC News updates, including special offers
Let our news meet your inbox.
Is the President Redirecting Our Attention With Magic?
Some political analysts are comparing the rhetoric used by President Trump with tricks used by magicians during performances. From Trump to Obama to Kennedy, have all US presidents purposefully used a sleight of hand to redirect our attention and shape our opinions?
Your Video Begins in: 00:00
00:23
00:00 / 00:00
Is the president redirecting our attention with magic?