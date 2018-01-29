Escaping conflict through music in Ukraine

Sign up for the Left Field newsletter
After nearly four years of armed conflict in Ukraine, gunshots still reign and cities in the east are shells of their former selves. While many have fled the nation, the ones who stayed behind face economic insecurity, safety concerns, and an uncertain future. For a group of DJs and their fans, escape comes through music. And on the fronts lines, soldiers find comfort in the piano. Crimea was once the heart of one of Europe's oldest and largest electronic music scenes, but following its 2014 annexation to Russia, musicians fled to Kiev. Today, there is a growing community in Kiev with musicians and fans meeting in dark clubs to dance and escape the realities of the conflict outside.
