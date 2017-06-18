This is a paid advertisement. This content is created by the advertiser and the NBC News sales department, not the
NBC News editorial team. Learn more here.
America's Wild Horse Population is Skyrocketing, and Nobody Can Agree How to Fix It
Advocates want them to roam free, ranchers want to control their numbers, and the Trump administration wants to make selling them for slaughter legal again. But what does the future hold for these icons of America’s West?
Originals
America's Wild Horse Population is Skyrocketing, and Nobody Can Agree How to Fix It
00:08:48
America's Wild Horse Population is Skyrocketing, and Nobody Can Agree How to Fix It
00:08:48
Museum of failure: Unboxing the world’s most disastrous products