How addicts are lured into sex-trafficking by Florida's fraudulent treatment centers

leftfield
Insurance fraud, body-brokering and sex trafficking -- these are the schemes that have emerged in Florida's substance abuse treatment industry. Addicts who are lured in from around the country seeking treatment are getting caught in a vicious cycle of predatory scams and violent abuse. A multi-million dollar industry has emerged in the Sunshine state, funneling in victims to exploit for insurance fraud - many of whom are then sold for sex. As overdoses sky-rocket across the country, this is the story of those getting rich off a nation-wide drug epidemic.
