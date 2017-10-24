Growing up in Gaza in the dark

What’s it like to be a 13-year-old growing up in Gaza? For Bilal, it means practicing wheelies, listening for drones in the sky and rushing to finish his homework before his neighborhood electricity runs out and the lights go out. For 70 years, the regional conflict has impacted the lives of generations with blockades, armed clashes and multiple wars. But for a kid, the conflict becomes more than a daily burden that impacts all aspects of life.

