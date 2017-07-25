Why did the French government help steal children from a remote island and force them into adoptions?

Between the mid-60s and early 80s, nearly 2,000 children from the French colony of la Réunion were forcibly sent to rural France in a government effort to combat mass migration. Many of them where never told where they came from, or who their real parents were, and decades later, they’re still trying to piece together their origins.

