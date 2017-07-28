Sign Up for leftfield

  How Filipino Motorcycle Crews Mourn Victims of Deadly Drug War

    00:03:08

  Why did the French government help steal children from a remote island and force them into adoptions?

    00:08:27

  Explaining the Moon Treaty with Minecraft

    00:01:40

  Your Job or Your Life: The Secret Dilemma Plaguing America's Coal Miners

    00:08:56

  Meet the residents of Paris' most unusual housing project

    00:05:04

  Is the president redirecting our attention with magic?

    00:03:59

  Riots, wine and an assassination plot: The unlikely nation caught in a bizarre US-Russia tug of war

    00:08:22

  This LGBTQ Dance Company Wants to Change How We Think About Gender in Ballet

    00:04:28

  America's Wild Horse Population is Skyrocketing, and Nobody Can Agree How to Fix It

    00:08:48

  Museum of failure: Unboxing the world's most disastrous products

    00:03:31

  Amsterdam's hidden community of refugee squatters

    00:05:57

How Filipino Motorcycle Crews Mourn Victims of Deadly Drug War

Digital short | With the death toll in President Rodrigo Duterte’s harsh crackdown on drug-users still rising, one group of young men perform acrobatic motorcycle stunts as a way to escape the violence, and also honor their friends caught in the crossfire.

