How to run for president when no one knows who you are

04:18

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock doesn't have decades of name recognition like President Trump, or the clout of other Dems in the field, but he was the only Democratic governor re-elected in a state that Trump won.Jan. 27, 2019

    04:18

