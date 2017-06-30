Sign Up for leftfield

Originals

  • Is the president redirecting our attention with magic?

    00:03:59

  • Riots, wine and an assassination plot: The unlikely nation caught in a bizarre US-Russia tug of war

    00:08:22

  • This LGBTQ Dance Company Wants to Change How We Think About Gender in Ballet

    00:04:28

  • America's Wild Horse Population is Skyrocketing, and Nobody Can Agree How to Fix It

    00:08:48

  • Museum of failure: Unboxing the world’s most disastrous products

    00:03:31

  • Amsterdam's hidden community of refugee squatters

    00:05:57

Is the president redirecting our attention with magic?

Some political analysts are comparing the rhetoric used by President Trump with tricks used by magicians during performances. From Trump to Obama to Kennedy, have all US presidents purposefully used a sleight of hand to redirect our attention and shape our opinions?

