Life in prison: Staying sane behind bars

Timothy Tyler was 23 years old when he was arrested for selling around $4,000 worth of LSD. He was handed two life sentences without the possibility of parole. He didn't think he would ever get out, but after serving more than 26 years behind bars, Tyler was freed after receiving a clemency from President Barack Obama in 2016. Now living in Maine, he shares how handball, among other practices, kept him sane for all those years in prison.

