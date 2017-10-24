What it's like flying into one of the world’s most dangerous airports

Situated in the Himalayas, Lukla is considered one of the world’s most dangerous airports, but that doesn’t deter the thousands of tourists who take the precarious journey yearly en route to Mt. Everest. At a width smaller then a football feed and barely long enough to land before the tarmac ends, the cliff side airport is also often shrouded in thick and sudden cloud cover, making it suitable for only the most skilled pilots.

Read more