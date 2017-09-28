Sign Up for the Left Field newsletter

  • Hunting for Nazi victim brains

    09:59

  • Women forced into huts during menstruation

    03:53

  • Trapped in a Dying Body and Barred From Choosing When

    06:22

  • The government warehouse filled with black market animal products

    03:04

  • White supremacy and a history of selective breeding

    03:11

  • Saving glaciers in the Swiss Alps with blankets

    06:18

  • Trump inspires conservative teens to run for president

    03:49

  • Trump inspires teens to run for president

    01:29

  • 'I Was a Neo-Nazi Skinhead'

    03:19

  • Inside a Japanese missile attack drill, as the North Korea threat looms

    02:55

  • Chicago gun shootings plague funeral director

    03:48

  • Trump's Phoenix Rally: 'We Weren't Trusted'

    01:01

  • Hope and Dreams for Solar Eclipse 2045

    00:55

  • Boston Free Speech Rally: Attendees Weigh in on 2017

    03:11

  • Inside the Vintage Bombers NASA is Using to Chase the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    03:19

  • North Korea Missile Crisis: How Safe Do Tokyo Residents Feel?

    01:39

  • How to Survive a Disaster in a Big City - According to an Urban Prepper

    05:53

  • Escaping Oklahoma’s Female Prison Epidemic

    05:51

  • Could You Spend All Jeff Bezos' Money on Amazon.com?

    00:56

  • How Filipino Motorcycle Crews Mourn Victims of Deadly Drug War

    03:08

  • Why did the French government help steal children from a remote island and force them into adoptions?

    08:27

  • Explaining the Moon Treaty with Minecraft

    01:40

  • Your Job or Your Life: The Secret Dilemma Plaguing America's Coal Miners

    08:56

  • Meet the residents of Paris' most unusual housing project

    05:04

  • The Ukrainian Military Summer Camp for Kids

    05:35

Hunting for Nazi victim brains

A box of human brain slides was found in 2015 in a cardboard box in Berlin. NBC Left Field traveled to Germany for the start of a historical investigation into the box's Nazi ties.

