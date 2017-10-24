How military personnel get married without actually being there

Sign up for the Left Field newsletter
A unique Montana law allows military couples to be married by proxy, with two strangers as stand ins. Tom Kennedy of Armed Forces Proxy Marriages arranges about 500 marriages a year from his Montana home between couples who are deployed or about to be deployed, and want to get their affairs in order before they're shipped out. NBC Left Field met with Kennedy to learn more - and exchange vows on behalf of two strangers.
