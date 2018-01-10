Native American women speak out about sexual violence

Sign up for the Left Field newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
Let our news meet your inbox
leftfield
As the country has its national reckoning with cases of sexual harassment, abuse and inequalities, there is at least one overlooked group of women. The treatment of indigenous women in the U.S. and their accusations of sexual violence perpetrated against them have been seemingly ignored. According to U.S. government statistics, Native American and Alaska Native women are more than 2.5 times more likely to be raped or sexually assaulted than other women in the country. Caroline Antone of the Tohono O’odham Nation near Tucson, Arizona, was molested when she was six years old and endured years of continued assault. As an adult, she has devoted herself to awareness, holding rape response clinics on tribal lands and encouraging others to no longer hide what happened to them.
Originals
Native American women speak out about sexual violence06:22
Most New Year's resolutions fail, so why do we make them?02:30
The Wild Route: Leaving society, seeking happiness in the woods06:52
What Trump’s decision on Jerusalem means for those living in the city04:39
Why do American Jews eat Chinese food on Christmas?03:23
Should we keep lying to kids about Santa?02:50