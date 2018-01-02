This content was paid for by an advertiser and created by the NBC News Brand Studio. The NBC News editorial organization was not involved in its creation or production. This content represents the views and opinions of the advertiser, who is responsible for all of the material contained therein. Links are not endorsements by NBC News.

The Wild Route: Leaving society, seeking happiness in the woods

Deep in a forest in North Carolina lies a community of people who've left their jobs, given up their cell phones, and seceded. A former cybersecurity official, an engineer, a woman and her wild blue-eyed eight-year-old...the inhabitants of Wild Roots, as they call this place, are disillusioned with the ways of the modern world and react by living with, and off, the earth. They pickle bear meat, harvest chestnuts, and, during the summer, bathe naked in a nearby stream. And yet, every so often, they venture into town to check in. Are they happy? Are they lonely? And, are we living in the real world, or are they?

Read More