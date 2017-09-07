Sign Up for leftfield

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

You'll be up to date with all our NBC News updates, including special offers

Let our news meet your inbox.

Your Video Begins in: 00:00
00:23
00:00 / 00:00

Originals

  • Saving glaciers in the Swiss Alps with blankets

    00:06:18

  • Trump inspires conservative teens to run for president

    00:03:49

  • Trump inspires teens to run for president

    00:01:29

  • 'I Was a Neo-Nazi Skinhead'

    00:03:19

  • Inside a Japanese missile attack drill, as the North Korea threat looms

    00:02:55

  • Chicago gun shootings plague funeral director

    00:03:48

  • Trump's Phoenix Rally: 'We Weren't Trusted'

    00:01:01

  • Hope and Dreams for Solar Eclipse 2045

    00:00:55

  • Boston Free Speech Rally: Attendees Weigh in on 2017

    00:03:11

  • Inside the Vintage Bombers NASA is Using to Chase the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    00:03:19

  • North Korea Missile Crisis: How Safe Do Tokyo Residents Feel?

    00:01:39

  • How to Survive a Disaster in a Big City - According to an Urban Prepper

    00:05:53

  • Escaping Oklahoma’s Female Prison Epidemic

    00:05:51

  • Could You Spend All Jeff Bezos' Money on Amazon.com?

    00:00:56

  • How Filipino Motorcycle Crews Mourn Victims of Deadly Drug War

    00:03:08

  • Why did the French government help steal children from a remote island and force them into adoptions?

    00:08:27

  • Explaining the Moon Treaty with Minecraft

    00:01:40

  • Your Job or Your Life: The Secret Dilemma Plaguing America's Coal Miners

    00:08:56

  • Meet the residents of Paris' most unusual housing project

    00:05:04

  • The Ukrainian Military Summer Camp for Kids

    00:05:35

  • Is the president redirecting our attention with magic?

    00:03:59

  • Riots, wine and an assassination plot: The unlikely nation caught in a bizarre US-Russia tug of war

    00:08:22

  • This LGBTQ Dance Company Wants to Change How We Think About Gender in Ballet

    00:04:28

  • America's Wild Horse Population is Skyrocketing, and Nobody Can Agree How to Fix It

    00:08:48

  • Museum of failure: Unboxing the world’s most disastrous products

    00:03:31

leftfield

This is a paid advertisement. This content is created by the advertiser and the NBC News sales department, not the NBC News editorial team. Learn more here.

Saving glaciers in the Swiss Alps with blankets

Scientists and residents of the Swiss Alps are sewing together enormous white tarps and laying them atop melting glaciers, all in an effort to preserve the rapidly vanishing ice.

Originals

  • Saving glaciers in the Swiss Alps with blankets

    00:06:18

  • Saving glaciers in the Swiss Alps with blankets

    00:06:18

  • Trump inspires conservative teens to run for president

    00:03:49

  • Trump inspires teens to run for president

    00:01:29

  • 'I Was a Neo-Nazi Skinhead'

    00:03:19

  • Inside a Japanese missile attack drill, as the North Korea threat looms

    00:02:55

  • Chicago gun shootings plague funeral director

    00:03:48

  • Trump's Phoenix Rally: 'We Weren't Trusted'

    00:01:01

  • Hope and Dreams for Solar Eclipse 2045

    00:00:55

  • Boston Free Speech Rally: Attendees Weigh in on 2017

    00:03:11

  • Inside the Vintage Bombers NASA is Using to Chase the 2017 Solar Eclipse

    00:03:19

  • North Korea Missile Crisis: How Safe Do Tokyo Residents Feel?

    00:01:39

  • How to Survive a Disaster in a Big City - According to an Urban Prepper

    00:05:53

  • Escaping Oklahoma’s Female Prison Epidemic

    00:05:51

  • Could You Spend All Jeff Bezos' Money on Amazon.com?

    00:00:56

  • How Filipino Motorcycle Crews Mourn Victims of Deadly Drug War

    00:03:08

  • Why did the French government help steal children from a remote island and force them into adoptions?

    00:08:27

  • Explaining the Moon Treaty with Minecraft

    00:01:40

  • Your Job or Your Life: The Secret Dilemma Plaguing America's Coal Miners

    00:08:56

  • Meet the residents of Paris' most unusual housing project

    00:05:04

  • The Ukrainian Military Summer Camp for Kids

    00:05:35

  • Is the president redirecting our attention with magic?

    00:03:59

  • Riots, wine and an assassination plot: The unlikely nation caught in a bizarre US-Russia tug of war

    00:08:22

  • This LGBTQ Dance Company Wants to Change How We Think About Gender in Ballet

    00:04:28

  • America's Wild Horse Population is Skyrocketing, and Nobody Can Agree How to Fix It

    00:08:48

  • Museum of failure: Unboxing the world’s most disastrous products

    00:03:31

Your Video Begins in: 00:00
MORE FROM leftfield
Your Video Begins in: 00:00