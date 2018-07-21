Shark sightings are booming off California beaches— and why that's a good thing

Shark sightings are increasing off California beaches— and that's good news copied!

Shark Week happens every week in Southern California, where great white shark sightings have increased dramatically during the past few years. With shark attacks at a record low and conservation efforts on full blast, this boom may actually be an incredible sign for the future of our planet. In Huntington Beach alone, they've gone from one alleged shark sighting in 2014 to 56 reported sightings in 2015. Although sightings peaked in 2015, beachgoers in California still observe dozens of great white sharks every year. During a recent trip, NBC Left Field's Matt Danzico was told great white sharks are now "everywhere," swimming just off of the beach in towns from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

