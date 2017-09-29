What South Korean teens think of North Korea

Sign Up for the Left Field newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
You will be up to date with all our NBC News updates, including special offers
Let our news meet your inbox
Originals
What South Korean teens think of North Korea02:30
Hunting for Nazi victim brains09:59
Women forced into huts during menstruation03:53
Trapped in a Dying Body and Barred From Choosing When06:22
The government warehouse filled with black market animal products03:04
White supremacy and a history of selective breeding03:11
Saving glaciers in the Swiss Alps with blankets06:18
Trump inspires conservative teens to run for president03:49
Trump inspires teens to run for president01:29
'I Was a Neo-Nazi Skinhead'03:19
Inside a Japanese missile attack drill, as the North Korea threat looms02:55
Chicago gun shootings plague funeral director03:48
Trump's Phoenix Rally: 'We Weren't Trusted'01:01
Hope and Dreams for Solar Eclipse 204500:55
Boston Free Speech Rally: Attendees Weigh in on 201703:11
Inside the Vintage Bombers NASA is Using to Chase the 2017 Solar Eclipse03:19
North Korea Missile Crisis: How Safe Do Tokyo Residents Feel?01:39
How to Survive a Disaster in a Big City - According to an Urban Prepper05:53
Escaping Oklahoma’s Female Prison Epidemic05:51
Could You Spend All Jeff Bezos' Money on Amazon.com?00:56
How Filipino Motorcycle Crews Mourn Victims of Deadly Drug War03:08
Why did the French government help steal children from a remote island and force them into adoptions?08:27
Explaining the Moon Treaty with Minecraft01:40
Your Job or Your Life: The Secret Dilemma Plaguing America's Coal Miners08:56
Meet the residents of Paris' most unusual housing project05:04
leftfield
This is a paid advertisement. This content is created by the advertiser and the NBC News sales department, not the NBC News editorial team. Learn more here.
Originals
What South Korean teens think of North Korea02:30
Hunting for Nazi victim brains09:59
Women forced into huts during menstruation03:53
Trapped in a Dying Body and Barred From Choosing When06:22
The government warehouse filled with black market animal products03:04
White supremacy and a history of selective breeding03:11
Saving glaciers in the Swiss Alps with blankets06:18
Trump inspires conservative teens to run for president03:49
Trump inspires teens to run for president01:29
'I Was a Neo-Nazi Skinhead'03:19
Inside a Japanese missile attack drill, as the North Korea threat looms02:55
Chicago gun shootings plague funeral director03:48
Trump's Phoenix Rally: 'We Weren't Trusted'01:01
Hope and Dreams for Solar Eclipse 204500:55
Boston Free Speech Rally: Attendees Weigh in on 201703:11
Inside the Vintage Bombers NASA is Using to Chase the 2017 Solar Eclipse03:19
North Korea Missile Crisis: How Safe Do Tokyo Residents Feel?01:39
How to Survive a Disaster in a Big City - According to an Urban Prepper05:53
Escaping Oklahoma’s Female Prison Epidemic05:51
Could You Spend All Jeff Bezos' Money on Amazon.com?00:56
How Filipino Motorcycle Crews Mourn Victims of Deadly Drug War03:08
Why did the French government help steal children from a remote island and force them into adoptions?08:27
Explaining the Moon Treaty with Minecraft01:40
Your Job or Your Life: The Secret Dilemma Plaguing America's Coal Miners08:56
Meet the residents of Paris' most unusual housing project05:04
MORE FROM leftfield