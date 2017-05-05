This Aspiring Astronaut Has Taken Some Dramatic Steps To Make a Dream Come True
Space
Having dreamed of going to space since age six, Dr. Kris Lehnhardt details his journey in trying to become an astronaut.…
Having dreamed of going to space since age six, Dr. Kris Lehnhardt details his journey in trying to become an astronaut.…
On June 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 spacecraft took off from Florida and began its trip to the Moon. The world watched as Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins set out make history.
Astronomers have discovered the smallest star known to science: EBLM J0555–57Ab, about the size of Saturn, is 600 light-years from Earth.