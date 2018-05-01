Guatemala's deadly volcano eruption: What is the 'Ring of Fire'?

Get the Mach newsletter.

A volcano that erupted early Sunday in Guatemala has killed dozens of people and displaced thousands more. But while this weekend’s explosion was the most intense that has been recorded at that volcano in more than 40 years, experts say the volcanic activity can be explained because of Guatemala’s location along the edge of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire.

The Ring of Fire is a horseshoe-shaped zone that can be traced along the rim of the Pacific Ocean, where many of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. The regions within this “ring” are seismically and volcanically active because they just happen to be located at the boundaries of several tectonic plates that are continually mashing and colliding, said Kirsten Hodge, a volcanologist at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.

Guatemala’s Volcán de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, sits atop a subduction zone, where the Cocos Plate is diving beneath the Caribbean Plate.

“That is triggering melting of the crust, and the magma that is being produced is feeding the volcano and making it erupt,” Hodge said Monday.

The Volcano of Fire is one of South America’s most active volcanoes, and has been erupting on and off for centuries, according to the U.S. Geological Service. The volcano previously erupted earlier this year, on Jan. 31, sending an enormous plume of ash more than 21,000 feet high.