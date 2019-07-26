Farmers in India were working on a rice field when they said a meteorite crashed into the ground, leaving a giant crater.
The incident happened in Madhubani district in Bihar state, according to The Guardian.
One man said the light brown rock, which weighed roughly 33 pounds and reportedly had magnetic properties, was "a bit hot," The Associated Press reported.
No one appeared to have been injured by the impact.
Photos show several men standing around a large muddy crater believed to have been caused by the suspected meteorite.
District administrator S.K. Ashok said it will be taken to a lab for observation, according to the AP.
Meteors are an asteroid or other objects in space that burn and vaporize upon entering the Earth's atmosphere. If a meteor survives and lands on the Earth's surface, it's called a meteorite.