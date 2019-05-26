Photo

Visions of the Future: Life on Mars and a rural skyscraper

From habitats on faraway worlds to a really deep swimming pool, here are some glimpses of what life might look like in the near and distant future.

Clotihing company BESTSELLER is planning a skyscraper headquarters for the small Danish town of Brande The tower was approved by the city council in March 2019 but start and end dates have not yet been determined. BESTSELLER is aiming to make the project sustainable certified according to the DGNB sustainability certification system

Skyscraper in the countryside

Clothing company Bestseller is planning a towering headquarters for the small Danish town of Brande.

The project was approved by the city council in March 2019 but start and end dates have not yet been determined. 

"It will be a landmark that places Brande on the map," says Bestseller's head of construction, Anders Krogh Vogdrup. 

Bestseller
Flying taxis

Dubbed “Sky Tower,” this project designed for Uber's urban aviation transport system, is intended to facilitate at least 2,000 vehicle arrivals and departures per hour, with each vehicle accommodating up to five passengers.

Pickard Chilton / ARUP
Floating city

In calm, sheltered waters near coastal megacities, Oceanix City could be an adaptable and sustainable solution for human life on the ocean. The city is a leafy enclave built on floating concrete platforms, each covering almost five acres and moored to the seafloor in shallow waters. The city can organically transform and adapt over time, evolving from a neighborhood of 300 residents to a city of 10,000.

OCEANIX
Life on Mars

This design concept is a finalist in NASA's ongoing competition to design 3D-printed habitats for Mars.

The competition required the teams to design habitats that could withstand the intense radiation, extreme temperature shifts and thin atmosphere on Mars. And the habitats had to be designed so that they could be built via 3D printing. 

A 3D printer could be sent to Mars to build a habitat before astronauts even touch down, meaning astronauts would have a place to live as soon as they arrived planet-side.

SEArch+/Apis Cor
Scheduled to open in in the fall of 2019, this pool, nearly 150-feet deep, in Poland will be used to train divers.

Deep swim

Deepspot, a nearly 150-feet deep pool, will be used to train divers of all abilities and includes an underwater tunnel for spectators.

It's scheduled to open in Poland in the fall of 2019.

Deepspot via AP
Fiery orange sunset sky. Beautiful clouds.

Panoramic view

Billed as "the highest outdoor deck in the entire Western Hemisphere," this balcony coming soon to the Hudson Yards in New York City includes a glass floor that lets you look straight down 1,100 feet at the neighborhood below. You can also lean out over the city thanks to a nine-foot wall of boldly-angled glass. 

Related-Oxford
"The Farmhouse" brings agriculture to high-rise living. The angled walls allow space for gardens that can be used by residents to grow their own food.

High-rise farmhouse

Discouraged that modern societies were increasingly disconnected from the sources of their food, Precht, the designers of "The Farmhouse" encourage sky-high agriculture. The angled walls of the proposed building allow space for gardens that can be used by used by residents to grow their own food.

Studio Precht is in the mountains of Austria. 

Precht
Wet outside, dry in here

For their smart city development in Toronto, the Alphabet company Sidewalk Labs is incorporating protective elements that will shelter people from the wind and rain, allowing them to spend more time outside. 

Sidewalk Labs
Lilium

Taxiport

Lilium's designs for small, electric jets that can take off and land vertically would allow for air taxis in densely populated urban areas.

The Lilium jet is built on the principle of "ultra-redundancy," and each aircraft has 36 independent engines. 

Lilium
Vertical theme park

The Lionsgate Entertainment World is a virtual reality-heavy theme park set to open in July on Hengqin Island in China. The park will feature rides, shops and attractions set in the worlds of popular Lionsgate films including "The Hunger Games," "Twilight" and "Escape Room."
Lionsgate via AP
Flying wing

"HAWK30," the unmanned aircraft being developed by HAPSMobile as a telecommunications platform, measures approximately 256 feet long.

Powered by solar panels on its wings that house 10 propellers, "HAWK30" can fly at an average speed of 70 miles per hour. Since it flies at high altitudes above the clouds, its solar panels are continually powered by sunlight.

HAPSmobile
The inner band of the Dutch "Windwheel" will contain a hotel and apartments, while the outer band will feature a high-tech feris wheel like attraction with 40 coaster cabins.

Windwheel

The inner band of the proposed "Dutch Windwheel" in Rotterdam will contain a hotel and apartments, while the outer band will feature a high-tech Ferris Wheel-like attraction with 40 coaster cabins.

 

dutchwindwheel.com
Space colony

At a recent event in Washington, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos laid out his vision of having up to a trillion humans living in "manufactured worlds" to be built by future generations.

These miles-long "O'Neill colonies," named after physics professor Gerard K. O'Neill, would be placed above Earth and rotated to create artificial gravity.

Blue Origins
Cylinder world

Bezos envisions millions of such colonies housing trillions of people, sustained by continuous sunshine and the vast resources available on the moon, asteroids and other parts of the solar system.

Blue Origin
