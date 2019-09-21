10 Visions of the Future: Robot planes and a sky-high pool

Ever wondered what it would be like to stay in a futuristic habitat designed for life on Mars?

AI Space Factory, the winners of NASA's 3D printed habitat challenge, have adapted their design for a sustainable Martian home to produce a dwelling here on Earth. The firm is offering guests the opportunity to stay in TERA, an eco getaway built of compostable materials nestled in the woods of upstate New York, beginning in March 2020. Visitors can experience undisturbed nature while gaining a "glimpse into life on a new planet."