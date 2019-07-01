50 years after moon landing, Mission Control is painstakingly recreated

Gene Kranz on July 17, 2019 as he sits at the console where he worked as flight director during the Gemini and Apollo missions.

Kranz pointed out that the air vents used to be black from all the cigarette smoke, not sparkly clean like they are now.

With all the empty seats, the room reminds him of a shift change when flight controllers would hit the restroom.

"When I sit down here and I'm in the chair at the console ... I hear these words, 'Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed,'" Kranz said during a sneak preview of the restored control room at NASA's Johnson Space Center.