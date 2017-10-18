Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

You will be up to date with all our NBC News updates, including special offers

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Aerospace Firms to Put Inflatable Habitat in Orbit Around Moon

New ‘lunar depot’ could be in place by 2022.

by Harrison Tasoff, Space.com /
A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Sept. 23, 2017.Matt Hartman / AP file

United Launch Alliance (ULA) and Bigelow Aerospace will collaborate to place a space station in orbit around the moon by 2023, the companies announced in a joint statement today (Oct. 17). The collaboration comes as the U.S. government has grown increasingly interested in returning to the moon.

ULA is itself a joint venture between the established aerospace companies Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

ULA boasts three families of rockets — Atlas V, Delta II and Delta IV — which have launched a combined total of more than 1,300 missions, according to the company's website.

Related

NASA Has Big Plans for the Moon — and Big Competition

Bigelow Aerospace made headlines in May 2016 when astronauts attached and activated the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) to the International Space Station. The company's expandable habitats are lighter than traditional, rigid ones and collapse to fit more living space into a given rocket. [Bigelow Aerospace's Inflatable Space Stations (Infographic)]

Subscribe

Let our news meet your inbox.
 Two Bigelow Aerospace B330 modules are joined into an orbiting space station in this artist's conception of the company's expandable habitats. Bigelow Aerospace

The two companies plan to send another of Bigelow's expandable modules, called the B330, into low lunar orbit by late 2022, aboard one of ULA's Vulcan rockets, according to the joint statement.Unlike BEAM, the newer B330 is a stand-alone station, though according to Bigelow Aerospace, it still has the modular capabilities of its predecessor, with the capability to dock with the International Space Station, other B330s, and possibly additional spacecraft. The B330 could serve as a way station for future missions to the moon, said the statement said.

"This lunar depot could be deployed easily by 2022 to support the nation’s re-energized plans for returning to the Moon," Bigelow Aerospace President Robert Bigelow said in the Oct. 17 statement.

 NASA Deputy Administrator Lori Garver and Robert T. Bigelow, president and founder of Bigelow Aerospace, stand next to the Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM) during a news conference in Las Vegas on Jan. 16, 2013. It's a technology demonstration meant to pave the way for moon bases and Mars expeditions, as well as orbiting outposts catering to scientists and tourists. Bill Ingalls / NASA via AP, file

Lunar orbit is only one step in Bigelow's plans, however. The company's website lists dozens of applications for the B330, including use as a base on foreign bodies. "Our lunar depot plan is a strong complement to other plans intended to eventually put people on Mars," Bigelow said.

Original article on Space.com.

Astronomers Just Made a Once-in-a-Lifetime Discovery About Merging Neutron Stars

01:59

FOLLOW NBC NEWS MACH ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK, AND INSTAGRAM.

Subscribe

Let our news meet your inbox.
MORE FROM mach