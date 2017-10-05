Air Taxis Are About to Take Off. This One Just Did

A few years from now, grabbing a taxi could mean taking to the skies.

Last week Dubai sent an air taxi on a five-minute test flight — its first unmanned flight over a city. The dronelike vehicle, designed by German aviation start-up Volocopter, features 18 electric-powered propellers and room for two passengers. It’s designed to fly at speeds of up to 60 miles an hour over distances of up to 20 miles.

The company hopes to make its air taxi a convenient travel option in Dubai within five years, and then across the world after that. And it promises to be as easy to hail as an Uber. “It will be integrated into your app just as if you’re choosing…a bus or a taxi,” says Florian Reuter, Volocopter’s CEO.

The idea is that once you request a Volocopter, you’ll head to a nearby landing pad to be picked up and whisked to your destination. Ideally, pads will be sprinkled on rooftops and parking lots across cities. A given spot could be reserved for a few minutes while the taxi lands and you climb in.

Volocopters are quieter and offer a smoother ride than helicopters, Reuter says. While you sit back and take in the view, the software running the air taxi will offer you a choice of flying styles. “You can actually…say it should fly faster and can do sharp turns, or whether it should be more smooth and more like a luxury limousine rather than a sports car,” Reuter says.