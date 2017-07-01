45 Years Ago: Apollo 17 photos spotlight last moonwalkers

It's been 45 years since the launch of Apollo 17, the last moon mission, on Dec. 7, 1972.

Above: Apollo 17 mission members pose on a lunar roving vehicle trainer in front of a Saturn 5 rocket at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission's commander Eugene Cernan, seated, was a veteran of the Gemini 9A and Apollo 10 missions. Harrison "Jack" Schmitt, left, was lunar module pilot, and Ronald Evans was command module pilot.

The mission patch at upper left is dominated by the image of Apollo, the Greek sun god.