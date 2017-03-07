Bill Nye has big ambitions. Just how big is made abundantly clear in his latest book, “Everything All at Once,” in which the Science Guy says he aims to “remake our transportation network, solve climate change, drastically reduce poverty, and vastly improve human health.”

Phew! Just how does Nye intend to do all that? You'll be able to find out on Wednesday, July 12, when Nye will be the featured guest on the latest episode of MACH in VR, the new virtual reality series from NBC News MACH. In addition to sharing his ideas for fixing the big problems that face us, Nye will detail his “eight principles of everything” and explain why it’s so vitally important for all of us to cultivate what he calls the “nerd mindset.”

The one-hour event — Nye's first ever trip into VR — will take place in AltspaceVR, a leading VR app, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the twelfth. Nye will be interviewed by MACH’s editorial director, David Freeman. The wide-ranging discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session so audience members can pose their own questions to Nye.

The event is free of charge and open to all (please RSVP here). You can join the audience if you have a VR headset (HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Google Daydream, or Samsung Gear VR). Those without headsets can attend in mobile view mode with a compatible Android phone or in 2D mode on a qualifying Mac or PC, as well as via a YouTube live-stream (see above).

Previous episodes have featured Seth Shostak, a leading expert on the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, and Sean Carroll, a theoretical physicist at Caltech. More episodes are in the works!