Mach
A brief history of Stephen Hawking: From Cambridge to cultural icon
Stephen Hawking, a British theoretical physicist who became a household name, died at the age of 76.
Stephen Hawking, seen here at Princeton University in 1979, died on March 14 at his home in Cambridge, England.
Hawking was as famous for his insights on black holes, the existence of God and quantum gravity as he was for his unique way of speaking while living his life in a wheelchair.
Hawking with student Chris Hull at Cambridge University in January 1985.
Hawking shot to international fame after the 1988 publication of "A Brief History of Time," one of the most complex books ever to achieve mass appeal, which stayed on the Sunday Times best-sellers list for no fewer than 237 weeks.
Hawking makes a guest appearance on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," in 1993.
Hawking became such a recognizable figure that he appeared as himself on "Star Trek" and his cartoon caricature appeared on "The Simpsons."
The "Star Trek" episode featured a scene in which the character Data, back to the camera, plays a poker game with a group of famous scientists: Hawking, Albert Einstein and Isaac Newton.
Hawking floats on a zero-gravity jet on April 26, 2007. The modified jet carrying Hawking, a handful of his physicians and nurses, and dozens of others first flew up to 24,000 feet over the Atlantic Ocean off Florida.
Nurses lifted Hawking and carried him to the front of the jet, where they placed him on his back on a special foam pillow. The plane made a total of eight parabolic dips, including two during which Hawking made two weightless flips like "a gold-medal gymnast," said Peter Diamandis, chairman of Zero Gravity Corp., the company that owns the jet.
Students wait to sign a book of condolence at Gonville and Caius College, where Hawking was a fellow for over 50 years, at Cambridge University on March 14, 2018.
