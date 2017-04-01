Sign up for the MACH newsletter
Only supermoon of 2017 lights up the world's best-known landmarks
Stunning pictures show the spectacular phenomenon, which has only occurred once this year, rising across the world's skies.
Washington, D.C.
— Bill Ingalls/NASA | Getty Images
An aircraft crosses the moon after taking off from Ronald Reagan National Airport on Dec. 3, 2017.
The full Moon is the first of three consecutive supermoons. The remaining two will occur on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2018.
Lebanon
— Wael Hamzeh | EPA
The moon is visible even before total nightfall in Beirut on Dec. 2.
