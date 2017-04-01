Sign up for the MACH newsletter

Only supermoon of 2017 lights up the world's best-known landmarks

Stunning pictures show the spectacular phenomenon, which has only occurred once this year, rising across the world's skies.

Washington, D.C.

An aircraft crosses the moon after taking off from Ronald Reagan National Airport on Dec. 3, 2017.

The full Moon is the first of three consecutive supermoons. The remaining two will occur on Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, 2018.

PHOTOS: Month in Space Pictures: A fireball from beyond and a storm on Jupiter

Bill Ingalls/NASA | Getty Images
Los Angeles

Californians watch as the supermoon rises.

This particular supermoon is also known as a ''Full Cold Moon'' in the chillier northern hemisphere, because it happens in December, which is the start of cold temperatures.

Ringo Chiu | Zuma Press
Washington, D.C.

The moon rises behind the U.S. Capitol and the Jefferson Memorial.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the point at which the moon's orbit is closest to Earth. This is the only supermoon of 2017.

Jim Lo Scalzo | EPA
Buffalo, New York

A supermoon rises in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty sitting atop the Liberty Building.

Julio Cortez | AP
Myanmar

The moon rises behind the Uppatasanti Pagoda in Naypyitaw.

Aung Shine Oo | AP
Myanmar

The supermoon near the Buddha statue in Yangon.

Nyein Chan Naing | EPA
France

The full moon peeks out from behind Christmas lights in Marseille.

Jean-Paul Pelissier | Reuters
France

According to NASA, this month's supermoon, seen here in Trebons-sur-la Grasse, appeared 7 percent bigger and was 16 percent brighter to the naked eye.

Remy Gabalda | AFP - Getty Images
United Kingdom

The supermoon rises above Whitby Abbey in Yorkshire.

Danny Lawson | Zuma Press
Indonesia

The moon glows over Jakarta.

Adi Weda | EPA
United Arab Emirates

The moon sits in the sky over the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.

Giuseppe Cacace | AFP - Getty Images
Canada

The moon illuminates an otherwise gloomy skyline, just over the CN Tower in Toronto, Ontario.

Mark Blinch | AP
Lebanon

The moon is visible even before total nightfall in Beirut on Dec. 2.

Wael Hamzeh | EPA
