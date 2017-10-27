Can Science Solve Football's Concussion Crisis?

Football is facing a major crisis — and not because some NFL players keep taking a knee during the National Anthem. It’s because a growing body of research shows that on-the-field collisions put players at risk for brain injury and a devastating neurological disorder known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). One recent report found CTE in 110 of 111 former NFL players studied.

Findings like these have led some pro players to retire early. They’ve also led some parents to keep their youngsters on the sidelines. Forty-one states have seen a decline in high school football participation; some schools have shuttered their football programs entirely.

But there's also good news for players and fans. From more protective helmets to compounds that preliminary research suggests may help protect the brain, researchers are looking for ways to make football safer.

"There's not going to be one magic rule change, one magic helmet design, one magic dietary supplement that’s going to make concussions go away," says Dr. Michael Stuart, co-director of sports medicine for the Mayo Clinic. But, he says, "There is hope. I really do think there have been tremendous strides."

New helmet designs

Football is inherently violent, and an on-the-field collision can generate accelerations of up to 150 times that of gravity (150 G's). The best new helmets limit that to about 50 G's, says Dr. Stefan Duma, director of Virginia Tech’s Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science. He’d like to see that number cut in half.