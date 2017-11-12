Can These Little Robots Ease the Big Eldercare Crunch?

Is the U.S. facing an eldercare crunch? By 2050, the number of Americans 65 or older will balloon to 88 million — almost double the current tally — and it seems there aren’t enough younger people to look after them all, especially as Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive impairments take their toll.

But maybe robots can take up the slack.

Thanks to advances in computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning, as well as the falling cost of sensors, small and surprisingly capable robots are starting to show up in eldercare and nursing home facilities.

These humanoid bots can sit on a bedside table, providing reminders to take medication and even demonstrating exercise routines. But that’s not all: they can answer simple questions like “What are we eating today?” and “What’s today’s weather?” Soon they’ll be adding to their repertoire, and one day, they may be adaptable and inexpensive enough for home use.

“These robots are not there to replace humans,” says Tommy Deblieck, CEO of Zora Bots, a Belgian firm that has pioneered the development of computer algorithms for eldercare bots. “They can’t make any decisions. They carry out pre-set tasks or simple conversations to ease the strain on the nurses and make people’s lives a little more pleasant.”

Starting in December, Zora Bots will begin testing robots with the ability to stop people with dementia from wandering. These bots can read body language and determine whether the patient is confused. If so, the bots ask questions to distract the patient while sending a silent alarm to caregivers.

“In Belgium we have about 270,000 cases every year of dementia patients walking out of nursing homes and getting lost, resulting in a full-blown search mission with police helicopters, dogs, everything,” Deblieck says. “We’re hoping these robots will act as a second eye to prevent this happening.”

Emotional attachment

Robot developers’ ultimate aim is to create bots so smart and responsive that their elderly charges form an emotional attachment to them.

Research institutions around the world are working on this new breed of caregiving robots. One of the leaders is the University of Toronto, where Dr. Goldie Nejat, founder of the university’s Autonomous Systems and Biomechatronics Laboratory, is working on a four-foot-tall wheeled robot that features a built-in iPad and a face that looks like a mannequin’s, with orange eyebrows that light up during conversation. Called Casper, the robot is designed to work with institutionalized patients suffering from dementia.