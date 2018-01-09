Get the Mach newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

It’s a truck, it’s a taxi, it’s a mobile hotel. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Toyota today announced that it is developing a driverless electric vehicle in partnership with Amazon, Uber, and Pizza Hut.

Called e-Palette, the concept vehicle has no windshield and no fixed seats but is designed for use as a passenger-carrying minivan, a parcel-delivery truck, or even a mobile office or hotel room. Larger than the self-driving taxis being tested by Alphabet spin-off Waymo but smaller than the driverless semi-trucks that Uber is working on, e-Palette is seen as a multipurpose urban runabout.

“My aim is to change Toyota from an automobile company to a mobility company,” Toyota president Akio Toyoda said at the conference. “Our competitors are no longer those just making cars. Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are what I think about at night.”