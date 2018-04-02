Get the Mach newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

A defunct Chinese space station plummeted to Earth on Sunday night, and officials said debris from the 18,000-pound spacecraft landed in the Pacific Ocean.

In a statement, U.S. military officials said the craft reentered the atmosphere at 8:16 p.m. ET.

Researchers had been closely monitoring the Tiangong-1 space station for months as Earth's gravity pulled it lower and lower in its orbit. Although there was a lot of uncertainty about where and when it could fall, experts maintained that the out-of-control spacecraft posed little risk to people on the ground.

"Since the beginning of the space age, we've counted about 6,600 of these uncontrolled reentries for any type of spacecraft, and out of these 6,600 cases, there have been only 70 where pieces have been found on the ground that were unambiguously identified as coming from a spacecraft," said Stijn Lemmens, a space debris analyst at the European Space Agency, which has been tracking Tiangong-1.