Your day might start like this. You wake to a barrage of email and texts: Your boss wants you at an urgent meeting in London early this afternoon. It’s morning, and you’re in New York City. So you grab an Uber downtown, board a ferry to the SpaceX platform in New York harbor…

Then things get interesting.

On the platform stands a 350-foot rocket, nicknamed BFR for “big f**king rocket”. You ride an elevator up to the cabin, strap in alongside 100 other passengers, and take to the skies with a roar. You feel weightless as you soar over the curve of the Earth at 17,000 miles per hour, 10 times the speed of the Concorde supersonic jet.

Twenty-nine minutes later, you touch down on an identical platform near the port of London. Another ferry, another car, and you make it to the meeting — fresh and on-time.

An Unexpected Detour

That’s the vision SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sketched during his keynote speech at last month’s meeting of the International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia. He began by describing his latest concept for colonizing Mars, but then took an unexpected detour.

“If you build a ship that’s capable of going to Mars, what if you take that same ship and go from one place to another on Earth?” he mused aloud.

His answer: city-to-city rocket service, the fastest commercial transit ever created. Basic ballistic physics yields some amazing travel times. New York to Shanghai would take 39 minutes. Los Angeles to Tokyo in 32 minutes. Anywhere to anywhere else in less than an hour.