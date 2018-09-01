Here's how rising seas could swallow up these coastal cities

Get the Mach newsletter.

It’s one thing to read about rising sea levels — quite another to watch as rising seas inundate low-lying regions to reshape familiar coastlines.

That’s just what you can do with EarthTime, a new online tool that blends satellite photos of Earth with data from university research programs, government agencies, and nongovernmental organizations to create eye-popping animations showing how seas rise in tandem with temperatures to swallow up low-lying areas.

It’s not a pretty picture.

“Sea level rise is a profound threat,” Michael Mann, director of the Penn State Earth System Science Center and a noted expert on the effects of climate change, told NBC News MACH in an email. “Globally, as many as 650 million people live on land that will be submerged or exposed to chronic flooding by 2100 given business-as-usual burning of fossil fuels and sea level rise of 6-8 feet.”

Created by scientists at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, EarthTime has long been used by the World Economic Forum but was just made available on the web. The tool shows other forms of environmental despoliation, including deforestation, coral bleaching, night fires, and glacier depletion as well as sea level rise.

Sea levels are rising because huge sheets of ice that have long been perched atop land masses, especially Antarctica and Greenland, are melting as global temperatures rise. As the ice melts, water flows into the world’s oceans. The effect on sea levels is compounded by the fact that seawater expands with rising temperatures.

Currently, sea levels are rising at a rate of roughly 3 millimeters per year.

The EarthTime animations start at the current average global temperature of roughly 12.7 degrees Celsius and show what will happen if the average temperature rises to 16.7 degrees C.