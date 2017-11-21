How cosmic tomatoes could teach us how to farm on Mars

We’ll likely need to bring our own microbes to help our Martian compost along. Eu:CROPIS will test a filter system for the greenhouse: lava stones “infected” with microbes that can produce oxygen and convert urine into plant nutrients. But Hauslage said it’s not clear how these colonies will function in space. “We know that the growth of bacteria is different under microgravity, so the question is how will they grow under lunar and Martian gravity?”

David Ramirez, one of the CIP scientists, said one of the most important challenges for future missions to Mars will be soil-based agriculture. “This is the only way to guarantee reduction of resources from Earth and try to get a self-sufficiency of food supplies,” he said. But, he added, the extreme salinity of Martian soil will be a big obstacle, so it will be crucial to find potato varieties that are especially tolerant to salty soil.

How do the CIP potatoes taste? The scientists haven’t tried them. But they say some of the potato varieties that performed best in the Mars-like conditions are already being grown commercially in salty soils in China, Bangladesh, and Peru.

As for what a Martian farm will look like, picture a greenhouse with a few twists. NASA has been working on a Prototype Lunar/Mars Greenhouse that’s cylindrical in shape and designed to be buried underground to protect it from radiation.