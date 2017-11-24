How cosmic tomatoes could teach us how to farm on Mars

As for growing crops on the moon or other planets, no one has yet devised a workable plan. But we’re working toward just that.

Earlier this year, scientists at the International Potato Center (CIP) in Lima, Peru, announced initial success in growing potatoes inside a small chamber that partially simulates the harsh growing conditions on Mars. The chamber couldn’t mimic Martian gravity (which is about one-third of gravity here on Earth), but it did simulate the high carbon-dioxide levels, low atmospheric pressure and temperatures, high radiation levels — and even the dry, salty soil of the red planet.

As part of an experiment called Eu:CROPIS, Germany’s space agency, the German Aerospace Center (DLR), next year will launch into orbit a satellite containing a pair of tiny soil-less greenhouses. The satellite will use its own rotation to simulate lunar gravity (one-sixth of Earth’s) for six months and then Martian gravity for another six months. Under these conditions, scientists on the ground will try their luck growing tomatoes from seeds, watching their success with cameras.

The tomatoes will be fertilized with synthetic urine — to mimic one type of natural fertilizer astronauts on the moon or on Mars would have at their disposal. “We have to recycle everything in a closed environment, so we have to solve the recycling of human and bio waste — urine, feces, old leaves, rotten fruits, leftover food — to produce a fertilizer solution for plants,” Jens Hauslage, leader of the German experiment, told NBC News MACH in an email.